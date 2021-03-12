Trump Supporter Goes Off On Neighbor For His Anti-Trump Flag! "You're In The Wrong Neighborhood"
Doorbell security camera captured 36-year-old Tim Mielke about to enter his home when his neighbor can be heard calling out to him to remove his anti-Donald Trump flag, telling him he has moved into the wrong neighborhood, which he said is pro-Trump. Then telling him to go over to Biden neighborhood. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS