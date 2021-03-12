Trump Supporter Goes Off On Neighbor For His Anti-Trump Flag! "You're In The Wrong Neighborhood"

BROKEN? 14,663 views

Doorbell security camera captured 36-year-old Tim Mielke about to enter his home when his neighbor can be heard calling out to him to remove his anti-Donald Trump flag, telling him he has moved into the wrong neighborhood, which he said is pro-Trump. Then telling him to go over to Biden neighborhood. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS