Young Thug & Gunna Post Bail For 30 Low-Level Offenders!
Young Thug and Gunna posted bonds for 30 inmates at the Fulton County Jail this weekend. The rappers said most of the men and women were being held on minor offenses but couldn’t get out because they didn’t have the money. The video shows the moment dozens of inmates were released from the Fulton jail, including an emotional reunion between a father and his young son. Posted By Persist
