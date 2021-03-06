The Irony: News Reporter Gets Robbed At Gunpoint While Doing A Report On Crime In San Fransisco!
A news reporter became part of his own news story when he was robbed of his camera at gunpoint as he was interviewing homeowners for an investigative series about car break-ins in a San Francisco suburb. Don Ford, who worked on the story said he was about to interview a homeowner in the area when four men inside a white luxury sedan pulled up. A passenger then pointed his gun at him. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS