Not Having It: Diners Chant "Get Out" At Health Inspectors Trying To Shut Down A Restaurant!
Diners at a Vancouver restaurant flouting the province’s ‘circuit breaker’ restrictions join in a chant Saturday, prompting health officials attempting to enforce the health order to leave. B.C. banned indoor dining for three weeks last Monday, as a part of a “circuit breaker” meant to curb a third wave of COVID-19 infection.
