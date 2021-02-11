Scary: Cell Phone Footage Of Huge Car Accident In Ft. Worth, Texas... Over 100 Cars Involved, 8 People Confirmed Passed Away! (Mass Casualty)
Texas stay safe out there. The weather is not looking good
"At least eight people have died in highway crashes across North Texas after a cold front brought overnight sleet and made for treacherous driving conditions early Thursday morning, authorities say. A Winter Weather Advisory was in effect for much of the Dallas-Fort Worth region. It expired at noon. Dozens Hurt After ‘Sheets of Ice' Cause Travel Chaos Across North Texas" - NBC
Portion of footage credit: Nestor Vega
