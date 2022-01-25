Texas Brothers Beat Stepfather To Death After Finding Out He Was Raping Their Sister!

According to #krgv5 local news, Detectives have arrested 18-year-old Alejandro Trevino, 17-year-old Christian Trevino and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo Melendez in connection with the d*ath of 42-year-old Gabriel Quintanilla, whose body was found in a field in McAllen,Texas on Thursday, Jan. 20. Police say a minor made an outcry about being inappropriately touched by Quintanilla. “When brothers Alexandro and Christian Trevino found out, they became enraged and confronted Gabriel Quintanilla at the residence. A physical fight ensued between the three and the victim Quintanilla left the location on foot,” according to a news release from the Pharr Police Department. Police say Christian Trevino chased Quintanilla to an apartment complex down the road, where a second assault occurred involving Alexandro Trevino and the driver of a red Dodge Charger, identified as Juan Eduardo Melendez. The three suspects then left the location, changed vehicles and drove back, where they found Quintanilla walking alone and injured, according to Pharr police. Police say a third assault then occurred. Quintanilla was severely beaten with brass knuckles and suffered severe head trauma, police said. Quintanilla was then placed in the bed of the truck and dropped off in a field in McAllen. Police believe Quintanilla may have still been alive at the time when he was dropped off. Pharr police say Quintanilla was wanted on charges of continuous s*xual assault of a child and assault family violence. Posted By PSmooth