Court Cam: Accused Murderer Yawns Through Charges & Flips Off The Judge!
A man accused of going on a crime spree in Isabella County that included killing his girlfriend’s daughter, sexually assaulting two women, and robbing people, underwent his zoom court meeting. At his arraignment Isaiah Gardenhire behaved erratically, interrupting proceedings, yawning, and flipping off the presiding judge. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS