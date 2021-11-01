Woah: Man With Crazy Bulging Veins In His Arm!
An arteriovenous (AV) fistula is an abnormal connection between an artery and a vein. Normally, blood flows from your arteries to your capillaries, and then on to your veins. Nutrients and oxygen in your blood travel from your capillaries to tissues in your body.
With an arteriovenous fistula, blood flows directly from an artery into a vein, bypassing some capillaries. When this happens, tissues below the bypassed capillaries receive less blood.
Arteriovenous fistulas usually occur in the legs, but can develop anywhere in the body. Arteriovenous fistulas are often surgically created for use in dialysis in people with severe kidney disease. Posted By Ghost
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS