Pro Basketball Player Terrell Stoglin Says J Cole Joining The BAL Was Disrespectful To Other Players! "You Averaging 1pt Per Game & Getting Praised"
AS Sale guard Terrell Stoglin has decried the presence of rapper J. Cole at the Basketball Africa League (BAL), telling ESPN that the musician's time on the court is "disrespectful" to those who worked hard for years to get this chance. Despite the commercial value and media attention that Cole has brought to the NBA-affiliated BAL, the rapper's late inclusion on the Patriots' roster has left a bitter taste in the mouth of the former Maryland player.
Stoglin, who became the first player to score 40 points in a BAL fixture when he inspired SalÃ©'s 88-79 comeback win over AS Police, averages 31 points per game at the tournament. Cole, who was a walk-on player at St. John's University prior to his rise to fame as a rapper, scored five points in three group games for the Rwandan side.
