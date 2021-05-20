Protesters Show Up At The Home Of Former N.C. Police Chief To Oppose DA’s Decision To Not Charge Officers For Shooting Andrew Brown!
The day after the Pasquotank District Attorney announced that deputies would not face criminal charges in the killing of Andrew Brown Jr. protesters gathered in front of his home. DA Andrew Womble said that Brown’s death “while tragic, was justified” because three deputies believed they needed to use deadly force to protect themselves and others. Posted By Persist
