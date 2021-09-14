Watch Your Surroundings At All Time: Woman Gets Snatched Up By A Serial Rapist While Walking Home Alone!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Four people are in police custody after a Saturday morning crime spree in Philadelphia.



Philadelphia police tell Action News the spree started around 2 a.m. in the city's Spring Garden section.



Officials say one adult and three juvenile suspects assaulted and robbed three people near 17th Street and Callowhill Street, 17th Street and Spring Garden Street and 1 Franklin Boulevard.



Police say they immediately responded to the area and found the four suspects near 20th Street and Brandywine Street.



The four alleged suspects are facing several charges.



All three victims are expected to be okay.



