Texas Rapper, Lil Loaded, Reportedly Dies At The Age Of 20 In Dallas... His Last Cryptic Message Before Passing Away About Seeing "The Most High"!
"Dashawn Maurice Robertson, aka Lil Loaded, passed away on Monday, May 31. His cause of death is still unknown. Loaded was best known for his songs 6locc 6a6y, Gang Unit, and Link Up. The rapper was previously indicted in March on one count of manslaughter over the death of an 18-year-old." - TheSun
