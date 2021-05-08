Fly Jones - SuckaPhree Feat. Ampichino, Mo, King Locust [Big Heff Submitted]
Fly Jones is the “face” of SkiMaskMuzik. He uses his poetic street music to paint a picture of his life. He wears a ski mask in public for safety reasons. His latest project, Illegal Aktivity: Chapter 2 will be released Summer 2021. “SuckaPhree,” the first single off of the new project, is now available on all streaming platforms. The single features Ampichino, Mo and King Locust. The video was directed by Luc Stephens of Tru Light Films.
https://open.spotify.com/track/03hpYyKO4t1Lfb1Q7m5o1B?si=3YoGjE6mQ4CGRlpYGPdMMA&dl_branch=1
Keep up with Fly Jones on social media:
Instagram: @iamflyjones
