Meanwhile In Minnesota: Protester Taunts Cops With A Severed Pig's Head On A Stake!

Minnesota cops arrested 24 people for rioting and curfew violations in the fourth night of protests over Daunte Wright’s police shooting death — with one man mocking officers by parading a severed pig’s head on a stake outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Minnesota. Posted By Persist

