Pest Control Veteran Cannot Believe The Infestation Before Him!

A pest control company had their work cut out for them when they discovered an army of bugs had infested an owner’s bed.



Rory McCarty, 50, is the owner of Bug Boys Pest Control, but just because he is at the top, doesn’t mean he doesn’t like to get his hands dirty.



While out on a call in Maryland on July 17, Rory saw a sight that would make your skin crawl, as while looking underneath a mattress, his crew uncovered a swarm of bed bugs running amuck that shocked even the 25-year veteran.



Unluckily for the owner of the mattress, the infestation had spread to their whole home, as when looking through the cushions and chairs in the room, Rory discovered hundreds of more bed bugs crawling about. Posted By Ghost