BigSmokeChapo x Brodinski - Shank
BigSmokeChapo x Brodinski - World At War Ep Available June 11th
Follow on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/bigsmokechapo/
https://www.instagram.com/louisbrodinski/
Spotify:
Brodinski - https://open.spotify.com/artist/0ZurilbRp6KwW6dpaw4pEK?si=76xssLNWTOeug79cqu9MIA&dl_branch=1
BigSmokeChapo - https://open.spotify.com/artist/3SGwquigM84L3YQ7u5114A?si=IPcihNc_QeqZA1EknxiC3Q&dl_branch=1
https://www.bigsmokechapo.com/
Directed by https://www.instagram.com/frmnowhre/
Posted by Gio
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS