West Virginia Will Give You $12,000 + 20K In Benefits Just To Move To There State & Work Remotely!

"As John Denver sang, “Take Me Home Country Roads” West Virginia state officials want you to call their state home and they could pay you to move there. The state is trying to recruit remote workers by offering perks to move there, The Associated Press reported. They’re looking for people who love the outdoors to relocate to the region and reverse the brain drain. The state is the only one in the country that has fewer people living there now than it did in the 1950s. If you are a remote worker and move to West Virginia, you will get $12,000 and a year-long pass to whitewater rafting, golf, rock climbing, horseback riding, skiing, ziplining and other activities offered across the state, the AP reported. The full benefit is more than $20,000." - Fox23

Posted by Thrillz