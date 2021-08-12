50 Cent Shares His Thoughts On DaBaby Controversy! "He'll Be Alright"
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson shares his thoughts on the controversy that erupted over recent homophobic remarks made by rapper Da Baby. During an interview for his latest series, “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” Jackson told The AP that “Da Baby is a baby” in the music industry and that “he’ll be alright.”. Posted By Persist
