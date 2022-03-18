Star2 - Run Away (Official Music Video) [California Unsigned Hype]
Asian American Hip Hop Artist Star2 steps into Conscious Rap with the drop of the official music video for his new single "Run Away". Follow Star2 on IG @Star2official to stay up to date on all things Star2.
New EP entitled "Real Life" coming soon with features from Lil Poppa, Luh Kel, and Soulja Boy, and $tupid Young
