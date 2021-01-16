Sheesh: Man Arrested After Attacking 2 LAPD Officers With Chain & Padlock!
Two Los Angeles Police Department officers are being praised by witnesses for their restraint after being brutally attacked by a suspect swinging a chain with a padlock on the end of it. Both officers were pummeled by the suspect and were struggling to detain him when a good Samaritan stepped in to help. Posted By Persist
