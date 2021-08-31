Texas Parents Force Black High School Principal Out On Admin Leave Over A Photo, Kissing His Wife!
"A principal at the center of a controversy in the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District has been placed on paid administrative leave, the superintendent wrote in a letter to parents late Monday.
Superintendent Robin Ryan wrote an interim principal, is now in place at Colleyville Heritage High School while embattled Principal James Whitfield is on leave.
Ryan wrote in part, "I wanted to share information with you regarding the leadership at Colleyville Heritage High School. Effective immediately, Dr. Whitfield has been put on paid administrative leave."
Ryan said in his statement that he would not go into specifics about why Whitfield had been placed on leave because "it is a personnel matter."" - NBC 5
