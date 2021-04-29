Stephen A. Smith Explains Why Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul Is Bad For Boxing!
Stephen A. Smith commends Logan Paul and Jake Paul for bringing excitement back to boxing, but questions why Floyd Mayweather agreed to the fight. Mayweather on Tuesday announced the rebooking of his exhibition boxing match with Paul for June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Jason Statham
