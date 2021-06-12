Juvenile Baby - Lemme Go [WSHH Heatseekers]
With Florida Being one of the main Topics For music right Now Upcoming Florida Artist Juvenile Baby Have Been Catching Attention All over Instagram With Song Snippets & Previews Of Unreleased Records! He Dropped A Single “Left & Right Side” https://youtu.be/hq94CKg11Gs Around 3 Months ago Which now have 100k Plays Across all Platforms. Fans & Blogs Have Been Waiting Months For Him to drop 1 hit record In particular. “Lemme Go” Have Been reposted On Several Big Blogs & off the Snippets Alone Racked Up Near 500k views. This Video is a Highly Anticipated Hit & Probably will Open the eyes Of a lot of Record labels!
Connect With Juvenile Baby:
Instagram- https://instagram.com/juvenilebaby?utm_medium=copy_link
Snapchat-Juvenile_Baby
YouTube- https://youtube.com/channel/UCPwl2UErZqfEyPl0PrF0t_A
