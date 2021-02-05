Luciid Daviid - Soul Ties [Luciid Music Productions Submitted]
Here is the debut video from Luciid David, a new artist from San Antonio, TX. The visuals provide a crisp cut and plenty of eye candy. Look for more coming from the rapper in 2021.
Link To Music
https://open.spotify.com/track/1AflKzjlhP4nGdnxvTCeDU
Contact: [email protected]
Socials
https://instagram.com/luciid_daviid?igshid=onwucd7vjli4
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS