Luciid Daviid - Soul Ties [Luciid Music Productions Submitted]

BROKEN? 14,746 views

Here is the debut video from Luciid David, a new artist from San Antonio, TX. The visuals provide a crisp cut and plenty of eye candy. Look for more coming from the rapper in 2021.

Link To Music
https://open.spotify.com/track/1AflKzjlhP4nGdnxvTCeDU

Contact: [email protected]

Socials
https://instagram.com/luciid_daviid?igshid=onwucd7vjli4

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS