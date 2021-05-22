SMH: Students At Colorado High School Protest After Photo Surfaces Of Teens Reenacting The Death Of George Floyd!
A group of students and some recent graduates of Mead High School gathered at the school in protest Friday after a photo surfaced on social media depicting three white students reenacting the murder of George Floyd. The photo, taken on school property, shows one of the teens wearing blackface as another student kneels on their neck. Superintendent Don Haddad called the social media post "disturbing and disgusting.". Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS