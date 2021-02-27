Hold Up: Man Gets Stuck On Woman During Sexual Intercourse ... Cobra Stops People From Getting Close!
A video of a man and a woman who got stuck during sexual intercourse has gone viral. Bystanders were striving to take videos and photographs of the pair who had wrapped themselves with a blanket to keep their privacy. A cobra could be seen coiled next to the couple with its head geared up to attack anyone who dared to come closer to them. The incident appears to have happened in Zimbabwe. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS