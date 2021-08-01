Kickboxer Gets Attacked In The Ring After He KO's Opponent Who Turned His Back On Him Mid-Round! (Rewind Clip)
In 2017 Welterweight kickboxer Murthel Groenhart took “care of business” with a second-round KO of Harut Grigorian. An uppercut and then a knee to the face by Groenhart seemed to put Grigorian on autopilot, and he just stopped fighting. He turned his back and walked away, at which point Groenhart uncorked a massive right hand and that put Grigorian down and out cold. No count was necessary and the KO was indisputably legal. Multiple people then jumped into the ring and began attacking Groenhart. Posted By Persist
