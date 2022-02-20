Wait A Minute: White Streamer Tells His Fans He's Now Identifying As A Black Man!
Earlier today, as Jerry Banfield played and streamed Call of Duty: Warzone for his fans and audiences on Facebook Gaming, he made a very controversial post on Facebook where he identified himself as black and wanted to be a part of the ongoing "Black History Month.". After he decided to identify himself as a black man, Facebook Gaming has officially cut ties with him. Posted By Persist
