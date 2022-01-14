Heartless: Judge Told A 72-year-old Man Who Has Cancer That He 'Should Be Ashamed' Of Himself After He Said He Was Too Weak To Keep Up With His Lawn!

A Michigan judge on Monday berated a 72-year-old man who had told her he'd failed to maintain his yard because his cancer treatments made him weak.



In a video of the exchange, Burhan Chowdhury of the Michigan city of Hamtramck, near Detroit, appeared to struggle to breathe as he explained his situation to District Judge Alexis G. Krot.



"You should be ashamed of yourself," Krot could be heard saying in the video. "If I could give you jail time on this, I would."



She then issued him a $100 fine, adding: "You've got to get that cleaned up. That is totally inappropriate."



The man's son, Shibbir Chowdhury, 33, who appeared with his father for the Zoom hearing of the 31st District Court, spoke up to clarify that his father was sick and that the property had already been cleaned up.



"Do you see that photo?" Krot asked. "That is shameful. Shameful. The neighbors should not have to look at that."