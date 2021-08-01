Absolutely Robbed: The Last Time Floyd Mayweather Lost A Fight!
Way back in the summer games of 1996, Floyd Mayweather was in the losing corner of the semifinal bout against Serafim Todorov. It was the last time the future king of the ring would lose. Mayweather didn’t go down with out a fight, both inside the ropes and outside. In a surreal finish of the fight that went to decision Egyptian referee Hamad Hafaz Shouman jumped the gun and raised Floyds hand, only to find the judges had sided with the Bulgarian. Posted by Abdul
