No Excuses: Amazon Delivery Worker Delivers Package With Only 1 Leg!
An Amazon worker in Corpus Christi TX delivering packages with 1 leg has gone viral on social media. The worker was captured by a doorbell camera showing him delivering. According to the person who's doorbell camera captured the worker says "His name is Adam and at age 9 was diagnosed with osteosarcoma cancer. In order to cut the cancer out he had to undergo surgery and had his left leg amputated. Adam is now cancer free and is just trying to live his life like everyone else" Posted by JR
