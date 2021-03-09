Lingoo1k - Corona [Trophy Takers Submitted]

It only takes one hot single to dramatically change the life of an aspiring rap artist and those around him. For most artists, it takes years to achieve this catalytic moment in their careers. Many others never make it to the point of achieving success with their music. But Richmond, Va. rapper Lingoo1K is like no other.



Since bursting onto the local music scene with his runaway debut single “2 Faced” two years ago, he went from ashy to classy in a matter of months. Over the past two years, he dropped a catalogue blistering singles with the momentum of a speeding bullet. Just last year alone, his two highly popular EPs Entertainment and Obstacles swept through the Southeast and online like a typhoon.



And now with his newest single “Corona” infecting new listeners like a musical plague, he has fans clamoring for the upcoming release of his as-yet-untitled street album set to be released later this year.