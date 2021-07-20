Louisiana Father Fatally Shot After Confronting 17-Year-Old Who Snuck Through Upstairs Window To See His 14-Year-Old Daughter!
"Dezmon Hamilton, 34, the girl's father and homeowner, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner's office. The suspect, identified by police as 17-year-old Nicholas Mcquirter, was also wounded in the encounter and taken to a hospital.
McDavid said officers believe the teen climbed a ladder and entered the home through a second-story window. A confrontation unfolded after Hamilton found Mcquirter in his home. The two shot one another during the encounter, according to police.
McDavid said Monday, the suspect was at the home to see the victim's 14-year-old daughter." - WBRZ
