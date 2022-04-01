Will Smith Resigns From Academy Following Backlash Over Chris Rock Slap!

Will Smith has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, days after he smacked comedian Chris Rock at the annual Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles. In a statement issued Friday, Smith said he would “accept any further consequences” the group’s board of governors may deem appropriate. Posted By Persist

