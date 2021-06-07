People In Cameroon Try Using An Escalator For The First Time After The Only Ever Shopping Mall Is Opened!
The French supermarket chain Carrefour have installed escalators in a shopping centre in Cameroon, but they are causing 20 accidents every day. It is not common to have escalators in Cameroon and, as such, people in the country are unsure how they are actually used; in fact, there is fear as they do not know how to stand on the stairs. Posted by Abdul
