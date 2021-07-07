"Entourage" From The "Trap City" Soundtrack By Omar Gooding Feat. Leslee Lewis & The ATG [Label Submitted]

Esteemed actor/rapper Omar Gooding joins forces with Indian star Leslee Lewis on the explosive single "Entourage" from the soundtrack of the motion picture "Trap City" by Kyyba Films. The track was produced by super producer The ATG. The music video was Directed by Ricky Burchell and it was filmed in both America and India.

Instagram Handles: Omar Gooding:
https://www.instagram.com/omargooding
Leslee Lewis: https://www.instagram.com/lesleelewis/
Ricky Burchell: https://www.instagram.com/rbdirector
The ATG: https://www.instagram.com/theoneatg

