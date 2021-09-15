Forrest Reigns - Stuck [Rinsing Factory Submitted]
The build up continues to a torrid boil for @ForrestReigns with the latest official single release of STUCK. Forrest's single is primed to be a radio smash based on the momentum. The single is about a topic we all can relate to, relationships. Forrest said “I wrote the song STUCK about an On and off again relationship with my Ex Jawn”. Obviously, the merry-go-round of relationship emotions had Forrest Reigns "STUCK".
Business: [email protected]
Social Media: @ForrestReigns
