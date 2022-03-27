Fart Problems: Popular Brazilian Singer Hospitalized With 'Trapped Farts' After Refusing To Pass Gas In Front Of Her Boyfriend!
Brazilian superstar Pocah says she was hospitalized with severe stomach pain after holding in gas around her boyfriend. Pocah said that she was inspired to ignore her gastrointestinal distress by a medical advice video on TikTok, which she now regrets. She added that she would be wary of natural gas buildups in the future, writing, “From now on, I’m letting them rip, guys.”. Via 98 Rock Baltimore. Posted By Persist
