True Demon: 19-Year-Old Texas Female, Emma "Stone Cold" Presler, Wanted For Burning A Couple To Death... She Beat A Previous Murder Charge Last Year!

"Emma Presler, 19, is accused of entering a couple's Houston home, dousing a man in liquid and then setting him on fire. Devin Graham died and Karissa Lindros was badly burned. Presler, who is at large, was previously arrested in a 2020 drive-by shooting: " - Twitter
