Ukrainian Soldier Dips Bullets In Pig Lard To Fight Muslim Chechens!
The official Twitter account of the National Guard of Ukraine shared a video that shows Azov fighters greasing bullets with pig fat, which will be used against Muslim Chechens who have been deployed in Ukraine. The use of pig fat to grease bullets fired at the Muslim Chechens deployed by the Russian army is for many a reminder of the Revolt of 1857 when the British had used similar techniques against Indians. The British soldiers had launched guns which were rumored to use pig fat cartridges and had to be bitten off. Pigs were considered to be unclean by Muslims. Posted By Persist
