Meanwhile In NYC: Protester Calls Asian Cop A 'Ch*nk' Over & Over To His Face!
At least 23 protesters were arrested after officers enforced the new 10 p.m. curfew in Washington Square Park. Officers in riot gear used force to move out the scores of people who remained inside the park past the deadline. Some of those gathered inside the park were taking part in protests against the new curfew. One protester was recorded hurling racists epitaphs at an Asian police officer over and over again. Posted By Persist
