Surfa Solo - Straitjacket [Oakland, CA Unsigned Artist]

Description: New video off his upcoming project "Ice City" Follow Surfa Solo here click the links below -
https://open.spotify.com/artist/16GFgNOFsUZsziIRE9RvRF
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgVCMfLqLsjzjPhJfQivLw
https://music.apple.com/us/artist/surfa-solo/1068661089
https://www.instagram.com/surfa_solo/?hl=en
https://twitter.com/surfa_solo?lang=en
https://www.facebook.com/Surfa-Solo-1807956572791536
Shot by Nicco Lovazzano (NL Visionz) @niccolovazanno

