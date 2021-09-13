Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye (Disney+ Trailer)
Disney and Marvel Studios are bringing Hawkeye to Disney+ in an upcoming series set in post-blip New York City starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld as Clint Barton/Hawkeye and Kate Bishop. Jeremy Renner returns to the role of Hawkeye once again, reprising his role from the films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hawkeye debuts on Disney+ on November 24, 2021. Posted By Persist
