Court Cam: Serial Killer Faints During Sentencing!
Anthony Kirkland was indicted by a grand jury. In court Kirkland pled not guilty to the charges, but as the charges were being read, Kirkland collapsed to the ground. He was helped back to his feet and the arraignment continued. Kirkland is a registered sex offender and convicted killer. He was paroled in 2003 after pleading guilty to manslaughter in 1987. Posted By Persist
