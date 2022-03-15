Say What? Elon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin To 'Single Combat' Over Fate Of Ukraine!
The founder of Tesla and SpaceX took to Twitter in a mix of English and Russian to issue the challenge to Vladimir Putin. Musk then capped off the challenge by tagging the Kremlin, and asking Putin in Russian once more, “Do you agree to this fight?”. Putin is the former head of the KGB, plus he’s got a black belt in judo. Posted By Persist
