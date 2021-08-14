4 Teachers Have Reportedly Died Of Covid-19 Within 24 Hours In Borward County, Florida... School Board Voted To Defy A Ban On Mask Mandates!
""This past week, COVID-19 has infected more than 19,000 Floridians every day, the worst weekly infection rate since the pandemic began, and hospitalized an average of 1,800 Floridians daily," the letter said. "In the last week of July, at least 35 children were hospitalized every day for COVID-19 in Florida, a number that is very likely an undercount since Gov. DeSantis stopped sharing COVID-19 statistics."" - https://www.insider.com
Posted by Thrillz
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS