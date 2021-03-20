DJ Ryan Wolf - Im Here Feat. Rootabang & Elijah Frazier [Unsigned Artist]
DJ RYAN WOLF teams up with Rootabang & Elijah Frazier for a motivational record that details the journey of Ryan & Rootabang. The Song has a motivational message from Elijah Frazier and is produced by MattlightdaFlame & Dj Ryan Wolf. "I'm Here" is the lead song from DJ Ryan Wolf's Capital Structure debut project "Dreams 2 Reality" thats out now. The Video is directed by Brett Vance co-directed by Serious Mo @DJRyanWolf @Roota Bang @ElijahFrazier
