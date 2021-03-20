DJ Ryan Wolf - Im Here Feat. Rootabang & Elijah Frazier [Unsigned Artist]

BROKEN? 382 views

DJ RYAN WOLF teams up with Rootabang & Elijah Frazier for a motivational record that details the journey of Ryan & Rootabang. The Song has a motivational message from Elijah Frazier and is produced by MattlightdaFlame & Dj Ryan Wolf. "I'm Here" is the lead song from DJ Ryan Wolf's Capital Structure debut project "Dreams 2 Reality" thats out now. The Video is directed by Brett Vance co-directed by Serious Mo @DJRyanWolf @Roota Bang @ElijahFrazier

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS