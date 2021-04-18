Teen From Ohio Arrested With AK-47 In Times Square Subway Station ... Reports Say His Father Was Killed In A Police Shootout Just Last Month!
Saadiq Teague, 18, was arrested on Friday afternoon as he charged his phone in the station with the rifle on full display. While the rifle was not loaded, the teen did have an ammunition clip and a gas mask in his backpack. He faces many charges. Reports came out saying the teen's father was reportedly killed in a police shootout just last month. Posted By Persist
