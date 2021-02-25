American Airlines Pilot Reportedly Sees UFO While Flying Over New Mexico! "It Looked Like Cylindrical Object"
An American Airlines pilot reportedly spotted an Unidentified Flying Object while flying over New Mexico. The FBI is investigating the incident. The Airbus A320 allegedly identified a "cylindrical-shaped object", with the pilot claiming it "looked like a cruise missile type of thing - moving really fast right over the top of us.". Posted By Persist
