Here We Go: Hawaii Deploys Robot Dogs To Scan The Temperatures Of Homeless People!
Hawaiian police have enlisted the help of a robot dog as a means to aid infection mitigation efforts during the coronavirus pandemic. The dog, known as SPOT, has been used by the Honolulu Police Department to scan the temperatures of homeless citizens at police-run shelters. A person who had tested positive for COVID-19 at the Homeless Outreach and Navigation for Unsheltered Persons facility was helped by SPOT. Posted By Persist
